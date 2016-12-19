Big 12 releases 2019 Baseball Schedule

The Big 12 Conference has announced the league’s 2019 baseball schedule.

The conference season will begin the weekend of March 15 and culminate on the weekend of May 17. The 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22-Sunday, May 26.

Series dates are subject to change.

2019 BIG 12 BASEBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE [Dates are subject to change]

March 15

Texas Tech at Texas

Bye: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia

March 22

West Virginia at Baylor

Kansas at Oklahoma

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Texas at TCU

Bye: Texas Tech

March 29

Baylor at Kansas

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Oklahoma State at TCU

Bye: Texas

April 5

Texas at Baylor

Kansas at Texas Tech

TCU at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Bye: Kansas State

April 12

Oklahoma at Baylor

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Kansas State at Texas

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Bye: TCU

April 19

Baylor at Texas Tech

Kansas at West Virginia

TCU at Kansas State

Texas at Oklahoma State

Bye: Oklahoma

April 26

Baylor at TCU

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Texas

Bye: Kansas

May 3

Kansas State at Baylor

Texas at Kansas

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

TCU at West Virginia

Bye: Oklahoma State

May 10 (Bye: BU, UT, TTU)

Kansas at TCU

West Virginia at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Bye: Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech

May 17

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Kansas State at Kansas

Oklahoma at Texas

TCU at Texas Tech

Bye: West Virginia

May 22-26

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship