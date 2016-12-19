Big 12 releases 2019 Baseball Schedule

The Big 12 Conference has announced the league’s 2019 baseball schedule.
The conference season will begin the weekend of March 15 and culminate on the weekend of May 17. The 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22-Sunday, May 26.
Series dates are subject to change.
2019 BIG 12 BASEBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE [Dates are subject to change]
March 15
Texas Tech at Texas
Bye: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia
March 22
West Virginia at Baylor
Kansas at Oklahoma
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
Texas at TCU
Bye: Texas Tech
March 29
Baylor at Kansas
Texas Tech at Kansas State
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Oklahoma State at TCU
Bye: Texas
April 5
Texas at Baylor
Kansas at Texas Tech
TCU at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Bye: Kansas State
April 12
Oklahoma at Baylor
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Kansas State at Texas
Texas Tech at West Virginia
Bye: TCU
April 19
Baylor at Texas Tech
Kansas at West Virginia
TCU at Kansas State
Texas at Oklahoma State
Bye: Oklahoma
April 26
Baylor at TCU
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
West Virginia at Texas
Bye: Kansas
May 3
Kansas State at Baylor
Texas at Kansas
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
TCU at West Virginia
Bye: Oklahoma State
May 10 (Bye: BU, UT, TTU)
Kansas at TCU
West Virginia at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Bye: Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech
May 17
Baylor at Oklahoma State
Kansas State at Kansas
Oklahoma at Texas
TCU at Texas Tech
Bye: West Virginia
May 22-26
Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship