2016 All-Coastal Plains Team Announced

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. – The Coastal Plain League is excited to announce the 2016 All-CPL First and Second teams. Each team features 24 players: one player per each infield position, four designated hitter/utility players, five outfielders, six starting pitchers and four relief pitchers.

The team is highlighted by CPL Hitter of the Year Will Shepherd of Peninsula, and Pitcher of the Year Connor Riley of Wilmington. Joining them are a number of standout talents, evident by 10 CPL Players of the Week. Those include Andrew Webster (Wilson,week 2), Zachary Almond (HP-Thomasville, week 3), Will Shepherd (Peninsula, week 4), Jameson Hannah (Savannah, week 5), Marcus Reyes (Martinsville, week 5), Tony Rosselli (Edenton, week 6), Zachary Files (Florence, week 7), Richard Cunningham (Edenton, week 8), Chaz Miller (Forest City, week 8), and Dillon Stewart (Holly Springs, week 10.)

Also making the team were multiple category leaders: batting average (Will Shepherd, .407), slugging percentage (Zachary Files, .625), on-base percentage (Zachary Files, .524), runs scored (Tony Rosselli, 45), hits (Richard Cunningham, 71), runs batted in (Alec Bohm, 51), doubles (Aaron Aucker, 17), triples (Kyle Smith, Clint Hardy and Kyle McPherson, 4), home runs (Tony Rosselli, 14), total bases (Trey Hair, 114), stolen bases (Logan Baldwin, 36), earned run average (Beau Sulser, 1.21), opposing batting average (Beau Sulser, .167) batters struck out (Connor Riley, 100), innings pitched (Mike Castellani, 68 1/3), wins (Alex Yarem, 7) and saves (Chaz Miller, 13).

Below is the complete list for both the First Team and Second Team postseason All-Stars:

First Team

C – Zac Almond (HP-Thomasville / Catawba)

1B – Darian Carpenter (Peninsula / Virginia Commonwealth)

2B – Zachary Files (Florence / Florida International)

3B – Alec Bohm (Wilmington / Wichita State)

SS – Danny Sheehan (Holly Springs / San Diego State)

DH/UTL – Kyle McPherson (Peninsula / James Madison)

DH/UTL – Austin Dennis (Forest City / Middle Tennessee St.)

DH/UTL – Andrew Webster (Wilson / Barton)

DH/UTL – Brett Auckland (Lexington County / Presbyterian)

OF – Will Shepherd (Peninsula / Liberty)

OF – Jameson Hannah (Savannah / Dallas Baptist)

OF – Dillon Stewart (Holly Springs / UNC Greensboro)

OF – Tony Rosselli (Edenton / Indiana State)

OF – Clint Hardy (Savannah / Augusta University)

SP – Connor Riley (Wilmington / USC Aiken

SP – Beau Sulser (Savannah/ Dartmouth)

SP – Luke Watts (Morehead City / Appalachian St.)

SP – Barrett Loseke (Gastonia / Arkansas)

SP – Colby Weaver (Savannah / Dallas Baptist)

SP – Marcus Reyes (Martinsville / San Diego State.)

RP – Ryan Kelly (Wilmington / Saint Joseph’s)

RP – Chaz Miller (Forest City / Bluefield College)

RP – Robbie Hiser (Peninsula / Norfolk State.)

RP – Josh Maciejewski (Gastonia / Charlotte)

Second Team

C – Franco Guardascione (Peninsula / Jacksonville)

1B – Daniel Sullivan (HP-Thomasville / Gardner Webb)

2B – Trey Hair (Edenton / Evansville)

3B – Rylan Bannon (Savannah / Xavier)

SS – Cletis Avery (Wilmington / Presbyterian)

DH/UTL – Christian Campbell (Morehead City / Rutgers)

DH/UTL – Kurt Sinnen (Peninsula / Old Dominion)

DH/UTL – Aaron Aucker (Edenton / Middle Tennessee St.)

DH/UTL – Matt Simmons (Gastonia / Gardner Webb)

OF – Mark Donadio (Wilmington / Fordham)

OF – Richard Cunningham (Edenton / Baylor)

OF – Kyle Smith (Asheboro / Catawba)

OF – T.J. Nichting (Asheboro / Charlotte)

OF – Logan Baldwin (Wilson / Georgia Southern)

SP – Nick Yobbi (Fayetteville / USC Aiken)

SP – Chris Gau (Peninsula / Jacksonville)

SP – Devin Sweet (Asheboro / NC Central)

SP – Mike Castallani (Wilmington / Bucknell)

SP – JT Rogozewski (Holly Springs / North Carolina)

SP – Alex Yarem (Wilson / Campbell)

RP – Reid Clements (HP-Thomasville/ Middle Tennessee St.)

RP – John Luke Curtis (Morehead City/ Lenoir Rhyne)

RP – Kory Behenna (Holly Springs/ Wingate)

RP – Tom Colletti (Florence / Ohio)