Aimee Boorman brings Different Attitude towards Training

One of the biggest stories over the last week has been the performance of Simone Biles who has won three gold medals (as of this post) in women’s gymnastics in the 2016 Summer Olympics. Her coach Aimee Boorman is a different animal though in the gymnastics world as she lets Biles off from training for many different reasons which is uncommon in the world of elite gymnastics.

“You have to avoid burnout,” Boorman said. “I believe in family vacations. I believe in taking time off. I believe if it’s your best friend’s birthday, you take the day off and go spend it with her. That’s time you can’t get back.”

So what does this have to do with College Baseball? A little bit as we are seeing more and more coaching at the elite high school and travel ball squads which focuses on playing year round and not having a life outside of baseball. If Simone Biles can get to the top of her game with having a life outside of her sport, then why can’t baseball players?

